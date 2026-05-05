Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allseek is a free penetration testing tool by Allseek. Liffy is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers running manual assessments against legacy applications will find Liffy invaluable for LFI exploitation; it handles filter bypass and log poisoning chains that require tedious manual crafting. The 884 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect adoption among red teams who need a focused, scriptable tool rather than bloated frameworks. Skip this if you're looking for a GUI-driven scanner or need coverage beyond file inclusion vulnerabilities; Liffy is deliberately narrow and expects operator skill.
Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform.
A local file inclusion exploitation tool
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Common questions about comparing Allseek vs Liffy for your penetration testing needs.
Allseek: Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform. built by Allseek. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing execution, Open-source codebase..
Liffy: A local file inclusion exploitation tool..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allseek is developed by Allseek. Liffy is open-source with 884 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allseek and Liffy serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools, both cover Vulnerability Exploitation. Key differences: Liffy is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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