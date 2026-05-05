Allseek is a free penetration testing tool by Allseek . Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF) is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Penetration testers running phishing simulations or client-side assessments need Browser Exploitation Framework because it's the only free tool that chains browser hooks into reliable post-exploitation payloads without requiring target recompilation. The 10,771 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption in red team workflows where proprietary frameworks cost six figures. Skip this if your mandate is endpoint detection and response; BeEF prioritizes attack delivery over defensive telemetry, and integrating its output into your SOC workflow requires manual work that commercial frameworks automate.