Allgress Simplified Incident Management: Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized document collection with information gathering templates, Full lifecycle incident management (submission, investigation, handling, response, remediation), Incident triage and coordination workflow..

BreachRx Incident Response Management Platform: SaaS platform for managing cybersecurity incident and data breach response. built by BreachRx. Core capabilities include Regulatory and playbook library covering 180+ global cybersecurity and privacy laws, Flexible data schema with conditional logic engine, Automated workflows and real-time communication..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.