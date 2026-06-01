Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is a commercial network detection and response tool by Allentis. Huawei SecoManager Security Controller is a commercial network detection and response tool by Huawei Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Huawei SecoManager Security Controller
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing complex network segmentation across private data centers will find real value in SecoManager's policy orchestration tied to SDN controllers and service partitions. The tool excels at continuous monitoring and automated policy tuning across millions of session logs, which directly addresses DE.CM and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your infrastructure is cloud-native or hybrid; SecoManager's strength is on-premises network policy at scale, not adapting to dynamic cloud environments.
Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring.
Security controller for policy mgmt, orchestration & log management
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Common questions about comparing Allentis Tapics Copper TAP vs Huawei SecoManager Security Controller for your network detection and response needs.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP: Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface..
Huawei SecoManager Security Controller: Security controller for policy mgmt, orchestration & log management. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated security policy generation and deployment based on service partitions, Device management with discovery, virtual system management, and SSO, Resource pool and object management for addresses, services, and applications..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP differentiates with Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface. Huawei SecoManager Security Controller differentiates with Automated security policy generation and deployment based on service partitions, Device management with discovery, virtual system management, and SSO, Resource pool and object management for addresses, services, and applications.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is developed by Allentis. Huawei SecoManager Security Controller is developed by Huawei Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP and Huawei SecoManager Security Controller serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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