Allentis Tapics Copper TAP: Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface..

Huawei SecoManager Security Controller: Security controller for policy mgmt, orchestration & log management. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated security policy generation and deployment based on service partitions, Device management with discovery, virtual system management, and SSO, Resource pool and object management for addresses, services, and applications..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.