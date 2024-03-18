Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams drowning in alert noise should pick Splunk Security for its risk-based alerting that actually cuts false positives instead of just claiming to. The platform ingests terabyte-scale data from diverse sources and applies 1,700+ detection rules out of the box, giving you immediate visibility across your environment without months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the operational maturity to run complex threat hunts or manage security orchestration playbooks; Splunk Security demands hands-on expertise and won't compensate for thin staffing.