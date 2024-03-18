Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alien Vault Ossim is a free security information and event management tool. Splunk Security is a commercial security information and event management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams drowning in alert noise should pick Splunk Security for its risk-based alerting that actually cuts false positives instead of just claiming to. The platform ingests terabyte-scale data from diverse sources and applies 1,700+ detection rules out of the box, giving you immediate visibility across your environment without months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the operational maturity to run complex threat hunts or manage security orchestration playbooks; Splunk Security demands hands-on expertise and won't compensate for thin staffing.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response
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Common questions about comparing Alien Vault Ossim vs Splunk Security for your security information and event management needs.
Alien Vault Ossim: AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities..
Splunk Security: Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Terabyte-scale data ingestion and analysis from diverse sources, 1,700+ out-of-the-box detection rules, Risk-based alerting to reduce alert volume..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alien Vault Ossim and Splunk Security serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools. Key differences: Alien Vault Ossim is Free while Splunk Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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