Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

iProov Liveness Detection: Biometric liveness detection to verify real human presence via face capture. built by iProov. Core capabilities include Express Liveness™: multi-frame face capture detecting camera-presented and system-injected spoofs, Dynamic Liveness™: Flashmark™ color-sequence challenge for deepfake and AI-generated attack mitigation, Multi-frame liveness analysis detecting 2D/3D masks, photos, replayed videos, emulators, and virtual cameras..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.