Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

iProov Liveness Detection: Biometric liveness detection to verify real human presence via face capture. built by iProov. Core capabilities include Express Liveness™: multi-frame face capture detecting camera-presented and system-injected spoofs, Dynamic Liveness™: Flashmark™ color-sequence challenge for deepfake and AI-generated attack mitigation, Multi-frame liveness analysis detecting 2D/3D masks, photos, replayed videos, emulators, and virtual cameras..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.