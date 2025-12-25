Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

Axiad Confirm: Identity verification platform for credential issuance and access recovery. built by Axiad. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID verification, Biometric liveness detection, Real-time identity proofing..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.