Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Fortinet FortiWeb: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.