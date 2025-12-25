Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Fortinet FortiWeb is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should start with FortiWeb; its machine learning-driven API discovery and automated policy generation handle the schema chaos that manual WAF rules can't touch. The hybrid deployment model and integrated FortiGate/FortiSandbox ecosystem mean you're not bolting on a standalone tool to your existing Fortinet stack. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade forensics or post-incident recovery workflows; FortiWeb is built for continuous monitoring and threat detection, not investigation depth.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Fortinet FortiWeb for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Fortinet FortiWeb: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Fortinet FortiWeb differentiates with OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Fortinet FortiWeb is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB (Server Load Balancer), Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. Fortinet FortiWeb integrates with FortiGate, FortiSandbox, FortiGuard. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Fortinet FortiWeb serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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