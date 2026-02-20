Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

WiseBee: AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation. built by WiseBee. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.