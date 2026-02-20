Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. WiseBee is a commercial external attack surface management tool by WiseBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl will get immediate value from WiseBee's AI-driven discovery and risk prioritization, which cuts through the noise by ranking threats against actual business impact rather than severity scores alone. The platform covers the full arc from asset identification through continuous monitoring to threat analysis, mapping directly to NIST CSF 2.0's ID.AM, DE.CM, and DE.AE functions. Skip this if your organization needs deep internal vulnerability correlation or remediation automation beyond AI-guided recommendations; WiseBee excels at surfacing what's exposed, less so at fixing what's broken behind your perimeter.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs WiseBee for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
WiseBee: AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation. built by WiseBee. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). WiseBee differentiates with External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. WiseBee is developed by WiseBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and WiseBee serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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