Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Telivy is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Telivy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will get immediate value from Telivy's inventory-first approach to attack surface discovery. The platform maps your actual M365 and Google Workspace IAM exposure without requiring agents across your estate, then ties dark web monitoring and PII leakage detection to the assets it finds, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with real specificity. Skip this if your organization has mature asset management already in place or prioritizes continuous monitoring of known infrastructure over finding what you've forgotten about; Telivy assumes you have blind spots worth mapping first.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Telivy for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Telivy: Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing. built by Telivy. Core capabilities include Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Telivy differentiates with Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Telivy is developed by Telivy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Telivy serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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