Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. python-builtwith is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Reconnaissance teams and security researchers who need programmatic access to technology stacks across target domains will get the most from python-builtwith; it's a lightweight wrapper around BuiltWith's API that cuts out manual lookups and scales to hundreds of asset queries in minutes. The tool sits directly in your NIST Identify function, feeding asset inventory and software bill of materials data that manual reconnaissance cannot match at speed. Skip this if you need real-time continuous monitoring or automatic alerting on tech stack changes; python-builtwith is a pull-based client, not a push-based watcher, and the 35 GitHub stars reflect its narrow, specialized use case.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs python-builtwith for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
python-builtwith: A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear and python-builtwith serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint, Reconnaissance. Key differences: Aleph Search Clear is Commercial while python-builtwith is Free, python-builtwith is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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