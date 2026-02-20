Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.

python-builtwith

Reconnaissance teams and security researchers who need programmatic access to technology stacks across target domains will get the most from python-builtwith; it's a lightweight wrapper around BuiltWith's API that cuts out manual lookups and scales to hundreds of asset queries in minutes. The tool sits directly in your NIST Identify function, feeding asset inventory and software bill of materials data that manual reconnaissance cannot match at speed. Skip this if you need real-time continuous monitoring or automatic alerting on tech stack changes; python-builtwith is a pull-based client, not a push-based watcher, and the 35 GitHub stars reflect its narrow, specialized use case.