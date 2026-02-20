Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

DynaRisk Breach Defence: Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for internet-exposed services, Dark web monitoring for leaked data records, Hacker chatter monitoring across forums and dark web..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.