Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

DynaRisk Breach Check: External cyber risk assessment tool for businesses and portfolios. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for Internet-exposed services, Leaked data monitoring across Surface, Deep, and Dark web, Hacker chatter monitoring on forums and Dark Web..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.