Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.