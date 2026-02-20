Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..

Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager: Cloud-based mgmt platform for Palo Alto Networks NGFW & SASE infrastructure. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility across NGFW and SASE infrastructure, Configuration and device management, Strata Copilot AI assistant for network security..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.