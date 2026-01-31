Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..

Cofide: Zero trust identity platform for securing workloads with dynamic credentials. built by Cofide. Core capabilities include Just-in-time credential provisioning, Dynamic and short-lived credentials, Kubernetes-native deployment..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.