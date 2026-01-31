Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager is a commercial secrets management tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
Enterprise teams managing secrets across IBM Cloud infrastructure will value IBM Cloud Secrets Manager for its single-tenant isolation model, which eliminates the blast radius risk of shared multi-tenant vaults. The HSM-backed PKI and dedicated instance architecture directly address NIST PR.AA access control requirements without forcing secrets into a shared environment. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic secrets engine; IBM Cloud Secrets Manager assumes you're already committed to IBM's ecosystem and integrates tightly with their toolchains and Key Protect service rather than standing alone.
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector vs IBM Cloud Secrets Manager for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
IBM Cloud Secrets Manager: Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Single-tenant dedicated instance with data isolation, Dynamic and static secrets lifecycle management, API keys, credentials, certificates, and text secret types..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector differentiates with Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager differentiates with Single-tenant dedicated instance with data isolation, Dynamic and static secrets lifecycle management, API keys, credentials, certificates, and text secret types.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager is developed by IBM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector and IBM Cloud Secrets Manager serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both are Secrets Management tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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