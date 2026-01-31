Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..

IBM Cloud Secrets Manager: Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Single-tenant dedicated instance with data isolation, Dynamic and static secrets lifecycle management, API keys, credentials, certificates, and text secret types..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.