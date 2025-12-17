Akeyless Secrets Management

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.