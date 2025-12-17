Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Thales Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management
DevOps teams managing secrets across Kubernetes, GitHub, and multi-cloud infrastructure should pick Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management for its automated credential rotation and dynamic just-in-time secret generation, which eliminate the manual toil of static secret sprawl. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 identity and data security functions, including continuous monitoring of secret access patterns that catch compromised credentials before they're weaponized. Skip this if you need a lightweight single-cloud solution or if your infrastructure is still mostly on-premises; CipherTrust is built for teams operating at scale across hybrid and multi-tenant environments where secrets management is a compliance requirement, not an afterthought.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management: Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Centralized management for all secret types, Automated credential rotation, Dynamic just-in-time secret generation..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management is developed by Thales Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both are Secrets Management tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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