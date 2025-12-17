Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Lumeus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SSH key rotation, API credential sprawl, and standing privilege audits should run Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access; it kills persistent credentials entirely by issuing ephemeral certificates that auto-expire, which means your access inventory actually stays current instead of ballooning with forgotten accounts. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0 with documented session trails and contextual risk scoring per request, so compliance teams stop asking why you can't prove who accessed what. Skip this if your org lacks a functional identity provider or needs to onboard thousands of legacy applications with hardcoded credentials; Lumeus assumes modern infrastructure and won't retrofit your 2004 perl scripts.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
JIT access platform issuing ephemeral certs to eliminate standing privileges.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access: JIT access platform issuing ephemeral certs to eliminate standing privileges. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include Ephemeral certificate issuance with automatic expiry, Contextual risk scoring per access request, Zero standing privileges — no persistent SSH keys, API keys, or tokens..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access is developed by Lumeus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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