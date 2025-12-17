Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. AWS Vault is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Developers and security teams managing multiple AWS accounts locally should reach for AWS Vault first; it's the only free tool that keeps IAM credentials out of plaintext config files by leveraging your OS keystore, eliminating the most common path to credential exposure in development environments. With 8,960 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable enough that most AWS-native shops have already standardized on it. Skip this if your team doesn't use local development workflows or needs centralized credential rotation and audit logging; AWS Vault is a developer tool, not a secrets manager for applications in production.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
AWS Vault securely stores AWS IAM credentials in the operating system's keystore and generates temporary credentials for development environments.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs AWS Vault for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
AWS Vault: AWS Vault securely stores AWS IAM credentials in the operating system's keystore and generates temporary credentials for development environments..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. AWS Vault is open-source with 8,960 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and AWS Vault serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both are Secrets Management tools. Key differences: Akeyless Secrets Management is Commercial while AWS Vault is Free, AWS Vault is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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