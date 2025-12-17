Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. AWS Secrets Manager is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
AWS teams that need secrets rotation without a separate vendor will find AWS Secrets Manager operationally simpler than standalone KMS tools, since it handles both storage and automated rotation in one service. The free tier covers most non-enterprise use cases, and native IAM integration means no separate identity layer to manage. Skip this if you need hardware security modules or are locked into a non-AWS environment; Secrets Manager prioritizes convenience over portability, and its rotation logic is AWS-specific enough that migrations are painful.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs AWS Secrets Manager for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
AWS Secrets Manager: A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management and AWS Secrets Manager serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both are Secrets Management tools, both cover Secrets Management. Key differences: Akeyless Secrets Management is Commercial while AWS Secrets Manager is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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