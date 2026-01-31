Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by GlobalSign. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in undocumented SSL/TLS certificates across hybrid networks need GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt to stop treating cert expiry as a firefighting problem. The tool's agentless discovery finds certificates on public and private networks simultaneously, then enforces compliance checks against weak algorithms and key lengths that most teams miss until they break production. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 certificates or relies on a single trusted CA; the API-first architecture and multi-CA tracking shine only when you're managing sprawl at scale.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
SSL/TLS certificate discovery and lifecycle management platform.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt: SSL/TLS certificate discovery and lifecycle management platform. built by GlobalSign. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS certificate discovery across public and private networks, Certificate inventory management with issue and expiry date tracking, Multi-CA certificate tracking, including certificates from third-party CAs..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt differentiates with SSL/TLS certificate discovery across public and private networks, Certificate inventory management with issue and expiry date tracking, Multi-CA certificate tracking, including certificates from third-party CAs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt is developed by GlobalSign. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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