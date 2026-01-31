Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

GlobalSign Atlas Discovery & Cert Mgmt: SSL/TLS certificate discovery and lifecycle management platform. built by GlobalSign. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS certificate discovery across public and private networks, Certificate inventory management with issue and expiry date tracking, Multi-CA certificate tracking, including certificates from third-party CAs..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.