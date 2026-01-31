Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.