Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. authID Mandate is a commercial non-human identity tool by authID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents at scale need authID Mandate because it's the only platform that ties agent identity, permissions, and actions back to a human sponsor through biometric verification, eliminating the accountability gap that plague AI governance today. The KYA framework combined with immutable audit trails across all five core modules (Seal, Govern, Detect, Trace, and real-time biometric authorization) maps cleanly to NIST CSF 2.0 identity management and continuous monitoring, which is where most AI agent programs fail. Skip this if your agents operate in air-gapped environments or if you need deep integration with legacy PAM systems; authID's strength is cloud-native deployments where biometric signals are already available.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs authID Mandate for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. authID Mandate differentiates with AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect).
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. authID Mandate is developed by authID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and authID Mandate serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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