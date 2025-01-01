Akamai Hunt: Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Managed threat hunting service with expert security team, Real-time threat detection using machine learning and AI, Context-rich threat intelligence from global Akamai data..

ThreatScout: Federated SecOps platform for threat hunting across SIEMs, EDRs & data lakes. built by ThreatScout. Core capabilities include Federated querying across multiple SIEMs, EDRs, and data lakes without log duplication, Scheduled detection rules with efficacy tracking (TP/FP rates), Case management with forensic timelines, entity tracking, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.