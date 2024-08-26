Akamai Hunt: Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Managed threat hunting service with expert security team, Real-time threat detection using machine learning and AI, Context-rich threat intelligence from global Akamai data..

Hunt.io: Threat hunting platform for tracking malicious infrastructure, C2s, and IOCs. built by Hunt.io. Core capabilities include Advanced search across internet-facing infrastructure, Real-time infrastructure monitoring and statistics, Bulk IOC enrichment..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.