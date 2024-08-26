Akamai Hunt: Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Managed threat hunting service with expert security team, Real-time threat detection using machine learning and AI, Context-rich threat intelligence from global Akamai data..

Cyborg Security HUNTER: Threat hunting platform with free hunt packages and educational resources. built by Cyborg Security. Core capabilities include Threat hunting platform (HUNTER), Free hunt packages for emerging threats, Threat hunting workshops..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.