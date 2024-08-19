Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Illumio Policy Compute Engine: Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Application dependency mapping, Policy simulation and modeling, Context-aware policy computation using metadata..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.