Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Illumio Policy Compute Engine is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling hybrid infrastructure should buy Illumio Policy Compute Engine for its ability to enforce least-privilege access at scale without requiring network redesign. The platform ingests real-time telemetry across cloud and on-premises environments and converts application dependencies into executable policy, reducing the manual labor that kills most microsegmentation projects; NIST PR.IR coverage reflects that infrastructure-first design. Skip this if your organization lacks mature application inventory or isn't ready to commit to dependency mapping as foundational work; Illumio excels at containment and policy automation, not at discovery shortcuts.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Illumio Policy Compute Engine for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Illumio Policy Compute Engine: Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Application dependency mapping, Policy simulation and modeling, Context-aware policy computation using metadata..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Illumio Policy Compute Engine differentiates with Application dependency mapping, Policy simulation and modeling, Context-aware policy computation using metadata.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Illumio Policy Compute Engine is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Illumio Policy Compute Engine serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation, Lateral Movement. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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