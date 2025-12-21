Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

Magier AI: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications. built by Magier AI. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection, Model and data poisoning protection, Shadow LLM discovery and visibility..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.