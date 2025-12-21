Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Nexusguard Origin Protection: DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities. built by Nexusguard. Core capabilities include DDoS scrubbing through 40+ global centers, Origin server protection, Protection for 50,000 ASNs worldwide..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.