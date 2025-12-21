Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Nexusguard Origin Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Nexusguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against volumetric DDoS attacks should pick Nexusguard Origin Protection for its 40+ global scrubbing centers and direct origin server hardening, which stops attacks before they reach your infrastructure rather than just filtering them in transit. The platform protects 50,000 ASNs worldwide and includes DDoS statistical reporting with trend analysis, letting you track attack patterns across your threat surface. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or insider threat detection; Nexusguard is built around infrastructure resilience and continuous monitoring, not investigation, so you'll need separate tooling for those functions.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Nexusguard Origin Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Nexusguard Origin Protection: DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities. built by Nexusguard. Core capabilities include DDoS scrubbing through 40+ global centers, Origin server protection, Protection for 50,000 ASNs worldwide..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Nexusguard Origin Protection differentiates with DDoS scrubbing through 40+ global centers, Origin server protection, Protection for 50,000 ASNs worldwide.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Nexusguard Origin Protection is developed by Nexusguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Nexusguard Origin Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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