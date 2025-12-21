Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Nexusguard Edge Protection: DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation. built by Nexusguard. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Global network of 40+ DDoS scrubbing centers, Protection for 50,000 ASNs worldwide..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.