Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Nexusguard Clean Pipe is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Nexusguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Mid-market and enterprise network teams managing their own ASNs or defending against volumetric attacks will get the most from Nexusguard Clean Pipe because its global scrubbing centers actually separate attack traffic from legitimate requests before it reaches your infrastructure, not after. The clean pipe model means you're paying for mitigation that happens upstream, backed by real-time statistical reporting and NIST PR.IR alignment on network resilience. Skip this if you need a DDoS solution that also handles application-layer attacks or integrates tightly with your WAF; Clean Pipe is strictly infrastructure-focused and assumes you have the internal team to operationalize its reporting.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers and clean pipe delivery
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Nexusguard Clean Pipe for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Nexusguard Clean Pipe: DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers and clean pipe delivery. built by Nexusguard. Core capabilities include DDoS traffic scrubbing through dedicated global centers, Clean pipe traffic delivery model, Protection for ASNs and network infrastructure..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Nexusguard Clean Pipe differentiates with DDoS traffic scrubbing through dedicated global centers, Clean pipe traffic delivery model, Protection for ASNs and network infrastructure.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Nexusguard Clean Pipe is developed by Nexusguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Nexusguard Clean Pipe serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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