Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Nexusguard Clean Pipe: DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers and clean pipe delivery. built by Nexusguard. Core capabilities include DDoS traffic scrubbing through dedicated global centers, Clean pipe traffic delivery model, Protection for ASNs and network infrastructure..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.