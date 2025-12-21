Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System: DDoS mitigation system for ISPs, cloud providers, and enterprises. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include Automatic DDoS detection and mitigation, Up to 50 Tbps mitigation capacity in single deployment, Up to 500 Gbps mitigation per appliance..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.