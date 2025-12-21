Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by NETSCOUT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System
ISPs, cloud providers, and large enterprises absorbing sustained volumetric DDoS attacks need NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System because it handles scale that most competitors can't touch; the system mitigates up to 50 Tbps in a single deployment while protecting against TCP state exhaustion and application-layer attacks simultaneously. The hybrid physical and virtual deployment model lets you meet NIST PR.IR infrastructure resilience requirements without ripping out existing on-premise gear. Skip this if you're a mid-market company with occasional attacks under 100 Gbps; you're paying for mitigation capacity you won't use, and simpler cloud-native alternatives will serve you better.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DDoS mitigation system for ISPs, cloud providers, and enterprises
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System: DDoS mitigation system for ISPs, cloud providers, and enterprises. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include Automatic DDoS detection and mitigation, Up to 50 Tbps mitigation capacity in single deployment, Up to 500 Gbps mitigation per appliance..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System differentiates with Automatic DDoS detection and mitigation, Up to 50 Tbps mitigation capacity in single deployment, Up to 500 Gbps mitigation per appliance.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System is developed by NETSCOUT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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