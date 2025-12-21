Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

NETSCOUT Arbor Sightline: AI/ML-driven DDoS attack detection & network visibility platform. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection and monitoring, NetFlow, IPFIX, and sFlow data ingestion, AI and machine learning-driven threat detection..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.