Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

NETSCOUT Arbor Edge Defense (AED): AI-powered inline DDoS protection deployed at network edge perimeter. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include Inline always-on DDoS protection at network edge, AI-powered adaptive DDoS mitigation, Stateless packet analysis..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.