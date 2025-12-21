Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Myra Security Security as a Service Platform is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by myra security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Myra Security Security as a Service Platform
SMBs and mid-market companies absorbing DDoS attacks without dedicated infrastructure will benefit most from Myra Security Security as a Service Platform's cloud-delivered mitigation; you offload the detection and blocking work entirely rather than bolting defenses onto legacy on-premises systems. The platform covers both Layer 3/4 volumetric floods and Layer 7 application attacks, and its GDPR-native design means EU-based buyers avoid the compliance friction of US-only vendors. Skip this if your threat model centers on advanced persistent threat hunting or you need deep forensics post-incident; Myra prioritizes real-time deflection over investigative depth.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Cloud-based security platform for DDoS mitigation and web app protection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Myra Security Security as a Service Platform for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Myra Security Security as a Service Platform: Cloud-based security platform for DDoS mitigation and web app protection. built by myra security. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation and protection, Layer 7 application security, Web application protection..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Myra Security Security as a Service Platform differentiates with DDoS mitigation and protection, Layer 7 application security, Web application protection.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Myra Security Security as a Service Platform is developed by myra security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Myra Security Security as a Service Platform serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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