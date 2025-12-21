Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Myra Security Security as a Service Platform: Cloud-based security platform for DDoS mitigation and web app protection. built by myra security. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation and protection, Layer 7 application security, Web application protection..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.