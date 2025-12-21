Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Infoblox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending distributed DNS infrastructure will get the most from Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection because it stops DNS-layer attacks at scale without requiring constant rule tuning; its integration with Threat Adapt intelligence and real-time attack pattern visibility map directly to NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring across external and internal nameservers. On-premises deployment gives you control over DNS resilience when cloud-based alternatives feel too far removed from your core infrastructure, though this also means you're maintaining appliances yourself. Skip this if your organization lacks DNS-specific monitoring expertise or expects a managed service model.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection: Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection and blocking, DNS hijacking prevention, Cache poisoning protection..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection differentiates with DDoS attack detection and blocking, DNS hijacking prevention, Cache poisoning protection.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection is developed by Infoblox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS, DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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