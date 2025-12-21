Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection: Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection and blocking, DNS hijacking prevention, Cache poisoning protection..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.