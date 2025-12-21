Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Indusface AppTrana: Managed DDoS protection service for websites and APIs with 24x7 SOC monitoring. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Protection against volumetric DDoS attacks up to 2.3 Tbps, AI and machine learning-based rate limiting, URI-based DDoS protection for specific endpoints..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.