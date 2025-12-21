Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Indusface AppTrana is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Mid-market and enterprise teams under sustained volumetric DDoS pressure will find AppTrana's unmetered protection model a genuine cost lever; you pay only for legitimate traffic, not the attack volume itself. The service blocks attacks up to 2.3 Tbps while a 24x7 SOC monitors behavior-based anomalies across layer 3/4 and layer 7, addressing NIST PR.IR infrastructure resilience directly. Skip this if your primary concern is application-layer API abuse or rate-limiting; AppTrana excels at overwhelming flood attacks but relies on granular URI rules for surgical endpoint protection, not sophisticated behavioral API security.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Managed DDoS protection service for websites and APIs with 24x7 SOC monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Indusface AppTrana for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Indusface AppTrana: Managed DDoS protection service for websites and APIs with 24x7 SOC monitoring. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Protection against volumetric DDoS attacks up to 2.3 Tbps, AI and machine learning-based rate limiting, URI-based DDoS protection for specific endpoints..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Indusface AppTrana differentiates with Protection against volumetric DDoS attacks up to 2.3 Tbps, AI and machine learning-based rate limiting, URI-based DDoS protection for specific endpoints.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Indusface AppTrana is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS integrates with Terraform, Akamai Control Center, Akamai Prolexic. Indusface AppTrana integrates with AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Edge DNS and Indusface AppTrana serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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