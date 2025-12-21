Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

HYAS Protect Protective DNS: Protective DNS solution that blocks malicious domains and prevents cyber attacks. built by HYAS. Core capabilities include DNS transaction inspection and blocking, Phishing attack prevention, Ransomware blocking..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.