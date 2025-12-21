Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. HYAS Protect Protective DNS is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by HYAS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Organizations between 50 and 2,000 employees need HYAS Protect Protective DNS because it blocks malicious domains at network egress without requiring endpoint agents, cutting deployment friction to weeks instead of months. The hybrid architecture and API-driven integration with your existing EDR and SIEM means you're actually using the threat intelligence instead of letting it sit in another console. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics; HYAS Protect prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over recovery workflows, which leaves gaps in incident reconstruction that a dedicated SIEM handles better.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Protective DNS solution that blocks malicious domains and prevents cyber attacks
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs HYAS Protect Protective DNS for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
HYAS Protect Protective DNS: Protective DNS solution that blocks malicious domains and prevents cyber attacks. built by HYAS. Core capabilities include DNS transaction inspection and blocking, Phishing attack prevention, Ransomware blocking..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. HYAS Protect Protective DNS differentiates with DNS transaction inspection and blocking, Phishing attack prevention, Ransomware blocking.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. HYAS Protect Protective DNS is developed by HYAS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS integrates with Terraform, Akamai Control Center, Akamai Prolexic. HYAS Protect Protective DNS integrates with EDR, SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Edge DNS and HYAS Protect Protective DNS serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both cover DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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