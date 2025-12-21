Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. AWS Shield is a free ddos mitigation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Teams already deep in AWS who need Layer 3/4 DDoS protection without adding vendors should start with AWS Shield Standard, which covers all customers automatically at no cost. The free tier blocks the majority of common volumetric attacks; Shield Advanced adds behavioral analysis and AWS WAF integration for $3,000 annually, meaningful only if you're absorbing sustained multi-Gbps floods regularly. This is not a replacement for application-layer DDoS mitigation or a choice for organizations running multi-cloud infrastructure where you need consistency across providers.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs AWS Shield for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
AWS Shield: AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS and AWS Shield serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Key differences: Akamai Edge DNS is Commercial while AWS Shield is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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