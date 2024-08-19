Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Akamai. Tenable Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Tenable. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.
Development and security teams shipping APIs and single-page applications need fast feedback loops, and Tenable Web App Scanning delivers results in two minutes or less with CI/CD integration built in. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 vectors including XSS and SQL injection across both web apps and APIs, plus third-party component scanning that catches what developers often miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or runtime protection; Tenable is a scanner, not a WAF, and prioritizes finding known issues over behavioral anomaly detection.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance vs Tenable Web App Scanning for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..
Tenable Web App Scanning: DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is developed by Akamai. Tenable Web App Scanning is developed by Tenable. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance and Tenable Web App Scanning serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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