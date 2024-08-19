Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.

Reflectiz Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex web applications will get the most from Reflectiz Platform because it actually maps third-party script behavior and data exfiltration in real time, not just inventory them. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0 by automating digital asset discovery and tracking supply chain risk through data flow analysis, which most ASPMs skip entirely. Skip this if your organization needs native incident response or threat hunting capabilities; Reflectiz is strictly visibility and prevention, leaving detection and recovery to your SOC.