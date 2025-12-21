Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

Site Blindado WAF: WAF with CDN for e-commerce protection and performance optimization. built by Site Blindado. Core capabilities include DDoS attack protection, SQL Injection blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) prevention..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.