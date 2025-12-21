Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Bot Manager is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Site Blindado WAF is a commercial web application firewall tool by Site Blindado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.
SMB and mid-market e-commerce operators need Site Blindado WAF primarily for its integrated CDN, which collapses two vendor relationships into one contract and cuts latency while blocking attacks at the edge. The platform covers core attack vectors,SQL injection, XSS, brute force, malicious bots,with behavioral learning that reduces false positives without requiring constant tuning. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale and need SIEM integration, advanced API threat modeling, or SLA guarantees from a vendor with established North American support; Site Blindado's 15-person team and Brazil headquarters mean you're trading brand recognition for pricing and regional relevance.
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
WAF with CDN for e-commerce protection and performance optimization
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Bot Manager vs Site Blindado WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..
Site Blindado WAF: WAF with CDN for e-commerce protection and performance optimization. built by Site Blindado. Core capabilities include DDoS attack protection, SQL Injection blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) prevention..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Bot Manager differentiates with AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends. Site Blindado WAF differentiates with DDoS attack protection, SQL Injection blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) prevention.
Akamai Bot Manager is developed by Akamai. Site Blindado WAF is developed by Site Blindado. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Bot Manager and Site Blindado WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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