Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

SpyCloud Connect: Custom automation workflows for identity exposure data integration into SIEM/SOAR. built by SpyCloud. Core capabilities include Custom workflow development for identity exposure data, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, and security tools, Automated password breach alerts..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.