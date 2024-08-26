Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Account Protector is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Akamai. Reveal Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Reveal Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against credential abuse and account takeover should pick Akamai Account Protector for its device and network profiling that catches anomalies before login completes, not after. Its real-time risk scoring across the entire account lifecycle, combined with edge-native mitigation, means you're blocking threats at velocity rather than investigating them in logs afterward. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or deep integration with your existing identity platform; Account Protector is built for prevention and speeds past most ITDR tools on the detect-and-stop cycle.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity noise will cut through it with Reveal Platform because it actually stops alerting on the accidents and flags the attacks, using behavioral ML to separate misuse from mistakes instead of forcing you to write rules. The platform covers continuous monitoring and incident response across SaaS and cloud identities (NIST DE.CM and RS.MI), with native integrations into Okta and AWS that eliminate the data plumbing most vendors skip. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly on-premises or your identity perimeter is still locked down; Reveal Platform is built for environments where users, APIs, and AI agents are already distributed across dozens of cloud apps.
Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators
Identity behavior monitoring platform for SaaS & cloud apps.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Account Protector vs Reveal Platform for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..
Reveal Platform: Identity behavior monitoring platform for SaaS & cloud apps. built by Reveal Security. Core capabilities include Cross-application identity behavior monitoring across SaaS and cloud environments, Visibility into identity activity post-authentication within application sessions, Identity attribution to classify actors as human, AI, or rogue automation..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Account Protector differentiates with User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey. Reveal Platform differentiates with Cross-application identity behavior monitoring across SaaS and cloud environments, Visibility into identity activity post-authentication within application sessions, Identity attribution to classify actors as human, AI, or rogue automation.
Akamai Account Protector is developed by Akamai. Reveal Platform is developed by Reveal Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Account Protector integrates with SIEM (via Akamai SIEM Integration connector). Reveal Platform integrates with Okta, Salesforce, Box, Microsoft Azure, AWS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Account Protector and Reveal Platform serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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