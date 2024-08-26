Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

Reveal Platform: Identity behavior monitoring platform for SaaS & cloud apps. built by Reveal Security. Core capabilities include Cross-application identity behavior monitoring across SaaS and cloud environments, Visibility into identity activity post-authentication within application sessions, Identity attribution to classify actors as human, AI, or rogue automation..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.