Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Account Protector is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Akamai. Castle Device Intelligence is a commercial bot management tool by Castle. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against credential abuse and account takeover should pick Akamai Account Protector for its device and network profiling that catches anomalies before login completes, not after. Its real-time risk scoring across the entire account lifecycle, combined with edge-native mitigation, means you're blocking threats at velocity rather than investigating them in logs afterward. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or deep integration with your existing identity platform; Account Protector is built for prevention and speeds past most ITDR tools on the detect-and-stop cycle.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting high-value accounts from credential stuffing and account takeover will see immediate ROI from Castle Device Intelligence, since its 99.5% accuracy device fingerprinting catches stolen credentials being used from unfamiliar devices in real time. The 150ms API response time means you're not adding latency to login flows, and the cookie-independent identification works even when attackers clear browser data. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics or post-breach forensics; Castle is built for preventing account compromise at the perimeter, not investigating it after the fact.
Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators
Device fingerprinting and intelligence for account security and fraud detection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Account Protector vs Castle Device Intelligence for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..
Castle Device Intelligence: Device fingerprinting and intelligence for account security and fraud detection. built by Castle. Core capabilities include Device fingerprinting with 99.5% accuracy and 0.001% collision rate, Cookie-independent device identification, Ad blocker and privacy plugin bypass..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Account Protector differentiates with User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey. Castle Device Intelligence differentiates with Device fingerprinting with 99.5% accuracy and 0.001% collision rate, Cookie-independent device identification, Ad blocker and privacy plugin bypass.
Akamai Account Protector is developed by Akamai. Castle Device Intelligence is developed by Castle. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Account Protector and Castle Device Intelligence serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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