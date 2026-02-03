Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aisy. Enginsight is a commercial security information and event management tool by Enginsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get real value from Enginsight's ability to run vulnerability prioritization and threat detection across servers, endpoints, and networks without forcing you into separate vendor ecosystems. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across asset management, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis, with built-in microsegmentation and automated pentesting that actually surfaces internal exposure rather than just external risk. Skip this if you need a threat intelligence-driven EDR or advanced forensics capabilities; Enginsight prioritizes detection and prevention over deep incident response.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
Unified IT security platform with VM, IDS/IPS, EDR, pentesting & monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs Enginsight for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
Enginsight: Unified IT security platform with VM, IDS/IPS, EDR, pentesting & monitoring. built by Enginsight. Core capabilities include Vulnerability management with prioritization across the full IT environment, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS) with network traffic analysis and attack blocking, Microsegmentation support within IDS/IPS..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aisy Vulnerability Management differentiates with Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization. Enginsight differentiates with Vulnerability management with prioritization across the full IT environment, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS) with network traffic analysis and attack blocking, Microsegmentation support within IDS/IPS.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is developed by Aisy. Enginsight is developed by Enginsight. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aisy Vulnerability Management and Enginsight serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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