Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

CyberCyte X-CTEM Platform: AI-driven CTEM platform for exposure, GRC, and unified risk management. built by CyberCyte. Core capabilities include Agent and agentless data collection, Attack Surface Management (ASM) for internal and external assets, Continuous automated security testing and control validation..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.