Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aisy. CyberCyte X-CTEM Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by CyberCyte. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl will find real value in CyberCyte X-CTEM Platform because it actually prioritizes business context over alert volume, ranking exposures by asset criticality rather than severity alone. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the often-neglected GV.RM Risk Management Strategy, plus it validates controls continuously across ISO 27001, NIST, PCI-DSS, DORA, and NIS2 in a single pane rather than forcing manual compliance mapping. Skip this if your team is still building basic asset inventory or if you need best-of-breed detection; CyberCyte leans toward exposure and GRC over incident response.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
AI-driven CTEM platform for exposure, GRC, and unified risk management.
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Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs CyberCyte X-CTEM Platform for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
CyberCyte X-CTEM Platform: AI-driven CTEM platform for exposure, GRC, and unified risk management. built by CyberCyte. Core capabilities include Agent and agentless data collection, Attack Surface Management (ASM) for internal and external assets, Continuous automated security testing and control validation..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aisy Vulnerability Management differentiates with Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization. CyberCyte X-CTEM Platform differentiates with Agent and agentless data collection, Attack Surface Management (ASM) for internal and external assets, Continuous automated security testing and control validation.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is developed by Aisy. CyberCyte X-CTEM Platform is developed by CyberCyte. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aisy Vulnerability Management and CyberCyte X-CTEM Platform serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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