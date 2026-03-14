Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. Veriti is a commercial exposure management tool by Veriti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in exposure data from disconnected scanners will get immediate value from Veriti's ability to correlate vulnerabilities with actual configuration context and threat intelligence before remediation. The platform covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the risk assessment and platform security functions where it applies business context and exploitability scoring to kill noise. Skip this if your team needs a point solution for a single tool integration or if you're not ready to hand remediation logic to automation; Veriti assumes you want safe, orchestrated fixes across SIEM, SOAR, and ITSM simultaneously.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
Exposure assessment platform for safe remediation of misconfigs and vulns.
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs Veriti for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
Veriti: Exposure assessment platform for safe remediation of misconfigs and vulns. built by Veriti. Core capabilities include Continuous exposure assessment across on-prem and cloud environments, Aggregation and normalization of data from multiple security tools and threat intelligence sources, Correlation of exposures with configuration data and threat intelligence..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. Veriti differentiates with Continuous exposure assessment across on-prem and cloud environments, Aggregation and normalization of data from multiple security tools and threat intelligence sources, Correlation of exposures with configuration data and threat intelligence.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. Veriti is developed by Veriti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management integrates with Rapid7, Tenable, ServiceNow, Jira, AWS and 2 more. Veriti integrates with SIEM, SOAR, ITSM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and Veriti serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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