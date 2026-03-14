Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Veriti: Exposure assessment platform for safe remediation of misconfigs and vulns. built by Veriti. Core capabilities include Continuous exposure assessment across on-prem and cloud environments, Aggregation and normalization of data from multiple security tools and threat intelligence sources, Correlation of exposures with configuration data and threat intelligence..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.